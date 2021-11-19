Team11 Game of the Week | Woodward vs. Blessed Trinity

This second round playoff matchup features two of the top running backs in the entire state.

ATLANTA — It's Friday night in mid-November and that means, despite the chill in the air, the high school football playoffs are heating up.

It's round two of the playoffs and Team 11's Game of the Week is a top 10 matchup in class 5A — Woodward Academy hosting Blessed Trinity.

This second round playoff matchup also features two of the top running backs in the entire state.

The Eagles have Damari Alston, who has just under 16,000 yards rushing this season, leading his team to an 11-0 record in 2021.

Now, he's looking to put on another impressive performance in front of the home crowd.

However, Woodward's defense isn't too shabby either, only allowing 8.4 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, Blessed Trinity's running back Justice Haynes is a top 100 overall recruit and has rushed for over 1,700 yards this season, and did it in only nine games.