Georgia High School Association passes guidelines for NIL deals

A motion passed 66-9 in favor of the guidelines on Monday.

ATLANTA — Georgia's high school sports governing body passed guidelines on Monday regulating name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for student-athletes.

The Georgia High School Association passed a modification to by-law 1.92-c by a vote of 66-9.

Georgia now joins the two dozen-plus states that allow NIL deals for high school athletes.

Among the more significant provisions in the guidelines is a stipulation that NIL compensation cannot be "contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement" or "provided as an incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school." They also include a prohibition on athletes utilizing school logos, names, uniforms and other marks or apparel/equipment as part of their NIL deals.

The full language of the amended rule reads as follows:

The GHSA does not specifically prohibit students from engaging in certain commercial activities as individuals. These activities, commonly referred to as name, image and likeness (NIL), will not put a student’s amateur status at risk provided the student meets all the requirements for maintaining amateur status in compliance with GHSA by-law 1.92-c and providing there is no violation of by-laws prohibiting influencing a student to attend or remain at a member school under GHSA by-law 1.70 (Recruiting/Undue Influence/Following The Coach).

A student-athlete may benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in compliance with GHSA by-law 1.92-c provided:

The compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance or achievement.

The compensation is not provided as a incentive to enroll or remain enrolled at a specific school.

The compensation is not provided by the school or any person acting as an agent for the school.

The following guidelines are in effect for NIL activities:

Intellectual property - No “marks” may be used including, but not limited to, school logos, school name, school uniforms, school mascot, or any trademarked GHSA logo or acronyms.

No school apparel or equipment shall be worn, which includes school name, school uniforms, school logo, school mascot or any apparel displaying trademarked GHSA logos or acronyms.

No member school facility may be used for the purpose of name, image and likeness activities.

No activities in conflict with a member school’s local school district policy may be endorsed. (Examples include, but are not limited to, tobacco products, alcohol products and controlled substances.)

Students and their families should seek professional guidance as to how NIL activities could impact collegiate financial aid and/or tax implications, among other issues.

Within seven (7) calendar days after entering into any type of NIL contract/agreement, a student, or the student’s parents/guardians, must notify the Principal or Athletic Director of the student’s school of entering into that agreement