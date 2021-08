The leading matchup will be featured prominently on 11Alive's #Team11 Wrap show, which airs at 11:15 p.m. on Fridays.

ATLANTA — School is back in session, and that means high school football season is taking off once again.

Friday night, August. 20, is the first #Team11 Game of the Week for this fall season. Our crews will be at the game when Hapeville Charter takes on Milton High School.

The leading matchup will be featured prominently on 11Alive's #Team11 Wrap show, which airs at 11:15 p.m. on Fridays.