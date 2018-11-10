This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... St. Francis at Pinecrest Academy.

Congratulations!

We were pleased to see yet another robust week of online votes for this week's broadcast, with St. Francis-Pinecrest and Grady-North Springs essentially battling for five days—back and forth, with no sustained letup during this period.

As a result, more than 103,000 votes were counted.

However, in the end, St. Francis and Pincecrest had enough closing power, accounting for nearly 48 percent of the votes.

As part of the #Team11/Game Of The Week package:

a) There will be a LIVE stream of the game on 11Alive.com (Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST).

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Pinecrest vs. St. Francis matchup will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Grady @ North Springs (40.2 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**Woodstock @ Cherokee

**Marietta @ McEachern

**North Oconee @ St. Pius X

