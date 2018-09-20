This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... Trinity Christian @ Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (ELCA).

Congratulations!

11Alive Sports had an interesting voting timeline this week.

The matchup started out with a monster lead in the first two days, and then ceded roughly 25 percent of its market share on Wednesday; but eventually, TCS-ELCA held on strong and accounted for 61 percent of the final tally.

As part of the #Team11/GOW package:

a) There will be a live stream of the game on 11Alive.com.

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Trinity Christian-ELCA highlights will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Westlake @ Newton (31 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**Buford @ Archer

**South Forsyth @ Hillgrove

**Woodland @ Hiram

© 2018 WXIA