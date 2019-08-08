HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby is ready to make his college announcement.

The 4-star running back out of Callaway High School will announce his decision live on 11Alive.com Friday at about 5:30 p.m.

Bigby is the No. 6 recruit in the state and the top running back in Georgia, according to 11Alive's recruiting partner Rivals.

"I am ready," Bigsby told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "I always said I would commit when ready, and now is that time. I just felt it.

"I have really been feeling it for a while, but now, I know it is the right time. I am ready."

Bigsby has narrowed it down to four schools, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. Rivals' FutureCast predicts he will choose Auburn, especially after 5-star running back Kendall Milton committed to Georgia last month.

It will also be shown during 11Alive's sportscast at 6 p.m.

