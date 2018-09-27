This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... Winder-Barrow @ Apalachee.

Congratulations!

11Alive Sports had an interesting voting timeline this week.

The matchups for North Gwinnett @ Mountain View and Berkmar @ Meadowcreek quickly became the established favorites, cumulatively accounting for the lion's share of Saturday/Sunday votes.

However, the hearty supporters of Winder-Barrow and Apalachee roared back on Monday and consistently held strong through the end of Thursday's midday voting.

(Final matchup total: Roughly 51 percent of the vote.)

As part of the #Team11/Game Of The Week package:

a) There will be a live stream of the game on 11Alive.com.

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Apalachee vs. Winder-Barrow will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Berkmar @ Meadowcreek (40.3 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**North Gwinnett @ Mountain View

**Habersham Central @ Lanier

**Cherokee @ Etowah

