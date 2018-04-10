This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... Rockmart @ Pepperell.

Congratulations!

Simply put, this might have been the most competitive poll in #Team11 voting history, with Rockmart-Pepperell and Allatoona-Harrison battling for five straight days—back and forth, with no sustained letup during this period.

As a result, more than 168,000 votes were tallied.

However, in the end, Pepperell had just enough closing power, accounting for 49-plus percent of the votes.

As part of the #Team11/Game Of The Week package:

a) There will be a LIVE stream of the game on 11Alive.com (7:30 p.m. EST).

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Pepperell vs. Rockmart matchup will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Allatoona @ Harrison (48 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**Dawson County @ GAC

**Blessed Trinity @ Denmark

**Jonesboro @ Griffin

