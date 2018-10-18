This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... Parkview @ Brookwood.

Congratulations!

We were pleased to see yet another robust week of online votes for this week's matchup, with Brookwood-Parkview and Woodland-Villa Rica battling for five straight days—back and forth, with no sustained letup during this period.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

As a result, more than 247,000 votes were counted—easily the most of any #Team11 contest this season.

However, in the end, Parkview vs. Brookwood had just enough closing power, accounting for 50-plus percent of the votes.

As part of the #Team11/Game Of The Week package:

a) There will be a LIVE stream of the game on 11Alive.com.

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Brookwood-Parkview matchup will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Woodland @ Villa Rica (48 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**Flowery Branch @ Marist

**Pope @ Cambridge

**Salem @ Woodward Academy

© 2018 WXIA