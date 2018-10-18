This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... Parkview @ Brookwood.

Congratulations!

We were pleased to see yet another robust week of online votes for this week's matchup, with Brookwood-Parkview and Woodland-Villa Rica battling for five straight days—back and forth, with no sustained letup during this period.

As a result, more than 247,000 votes were counted—easily the most of any #Team11 contest this season.

However, in the end, Parkview vs. Brookwood had just enough closing power, accounting for 50-plus percent of the votes.

As part of the #Team11/Game Of The Week package:

a) There will be a LIVE stream of the game on 11Alive.com.

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Brookwood-Parkview matchup will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Woodland @ Villa Rica (48 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**Flowery Branch @ Marist

**Pope @ Cambridge

**Salem @ Woodward Academy

