This week's winner for the #Team11 Game Of The Week will be ... Clarke Central @ Buford.

Congratulations!

We were pleased to see yet another robust week of online votes for this contest, with Clarke-Central-Buford and Riverwood-Maynard Jackson essentially battling for five straight days, with no sustained letup.

There was an added twist for the week: The Carver-Decatur matchup flirted with No. 1 on Wednesday ... before the above leaders took charge during the final push.

As a result, more than 111,000 cumulative votes were counted.

With its superb closing power, Buford-Clarke Central accounted for roughly 53 percent of the votes.

As part of the #Team11/Game Of The Week package:

a) There will be a LIVE stream of the game on 11Alive.com.

b) Our team of intrepid reporters and photographers will be on-site to capture all the Friday happenings, including a post-game session with the winning team.

c) The Buford vs. Clarke Central matchup will be prominently featured in the 'Team11 Wrap Show,' airing at 11:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

The second-place matchup, Maynard Jackson @ Riverwood (30 percent of the vote), will also garner special treatment Friday night, in terms of coverage for the #Team11 Wrap Show.

The other weekly matchup candidates included:

**Carver @ Decatur

**Grayson @ South Gwinnett

**Forsyth Central @ Lambert

