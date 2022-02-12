Carver vs. Sandy Creek 3A Playoff Semifinals | #Team11 Game of the Week

The winner of Friday night's game will go to the heralded state championship title game and play the winner of Cedar Grove and Oconee County.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A state championship berth is on the line Friday night in a battle between one team looking to win their first title in 10 years, and another searching for their first ever.

Sandy Creek is no stranger to playoff success, having won the state championship three times from 2009 through 2012. However, the Fighting Patriots haven't reached the title game since 2012, when they last won it.

Meanwhile, for Carver, a tough road test has them backed against the wall in search of their third-ever trip to the GHSA state championship game. Their first was all the way back in 1967, and their second was just last year.

When examining each of these teams and their performances this season, it's hard to deny that Sandy Creek has been the more dominant team. Having racked up 500 points while just allowing 227 this season, the Fighting Patriots have dismantled their playoff opponents thus far. They beat Coahulla Creek 70-14, won a close game versus Stephens County 20-7, and got right back on track with a 51-21 win over Savannah Christian in the quarterfinals.

For the Panthers of Carver, they have finally found their stride offensively after averaging just 16 points per game over their final six regular season games. In the playoffs, they have outscored their point total in those six games in just three contests, with 106 points in their playoff wins.

Their defense hasn't been quite as dominant, but the two teams that didn't win their respective regions in 2022 are catching fire at the right time and now are one win away from playing for the 3A State Championship.

They will play the winner of Cedar Grove vs. Oconee County playing on the opposite side of the bracket.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Sandy Creek High School where temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by game time.

