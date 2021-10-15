Creekview vs. Riverwood | #Team11 Game of the Week

The winner of the game moves to second in the region and improves their chances at a postseason run.

ATLANTA — The battle between Creekview and Riverwood is a battle of number two.

Creekview is no stranger to the playoffs or big games.

Last year, the team was the region runner-up and were the Computer Maxwell rating' preseason pick to win the region in 2021.

Defensively, they're top three in the region, giving up just over eight points per game.

Meanwhile, home team Riverwood is a balanced squad that can handle their business on both sides of the ball.

They have top 10 rankings on both the offense and defense sides, averaging 36.2 points per game and holding opponents to just over 13.