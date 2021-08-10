Dutchtown vs. Stockbridge | #Team11 Game of the Week

The two schools have a long-standing Henry County rivalry.

ATLANTA — Every high school football team is trying to get in a position to make the playoffs, and Dutchtown and Stockbridge have the spotlight in our #Team11 Game of the Week.

Stockbridge will be hosting Dutchtown Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The two schools have a long-standing Henry County rivalry as the two best teams in the area, as well as being only 30 minutes apart.

The last time Dutchtown played there, they beat Stockbridge and danced on their logo at midfield, fueling some bad blood between the teams.

Now, the Tigers are looking to break a three-year losing streak and bounce back after a loss last week.