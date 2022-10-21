LaGrange vs. Trinity Christian | #Team11 Game of the Week

LaGrange would gain the most from a win Friday night. They currently stand 2-2 in region play, as opposed to Trinity Christian who is still unbeaten.

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — As October nears its close in the high school football season, it's crunch time for teams trying to vie their way to a region title.

That's exactly what the LaGrange Grangers (5-2) and the Trinity Christian Lions (5-2) will be doing as they clash on the gridiron during each team's eighth game of the year.

The team that would gain the most from a win Friday night is most certainly LaGrange. They currently stand 2-2 in region play, as opposed to Trinity Christian who is still unbeaten in Region 4 (4A) through four games. The Grangers are led by third-year head coach Matt Napier.

If that last name sounds somewhat familiar, college football fans -- especially those of the SEC -- should easily recognize the LaGrange head coach's brother, Billy Napier of the Florida Gators. Matt Napier certainly has the coaching instincts in his blood to be able to bring this team its first region title since 2006.

Speaking of the Gators, Trinity Christian senior offensive and defensive standout Aaron Gates is committed to the University of Florida as a 3-star recruit. He anchors the Lions down on both sides of the ball, and will be interesting to see how he plays against his future collegiate head coach's brother on Friday night.

The Lions are looking to secure a win to essentially separate themselves from the rest of the region and setting up a two-horse race between just them and Troup. Trinity Christian is coming off of their first state championship in program history, a short one that only began in 2011. The title came in region 4A-Private.

Head coach Kenny Dallas is looking to lead his squad to back-to-back state titles in his sixth season in Sharpsburg.

LaGrange and No. 8 Trinity Christian will kick things off at 7:30 p.m.

