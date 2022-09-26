Some metro Atlanta high schools reschedule football games ahead of weather concerns | List

Many teams are rescheduling games to be played on Thursday, Sept. 29, instead of Friday, Sept. 30.

ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta high schools have announced they're changing their Friday night football plans due to impending weather concerns ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Many teams are rescheduling games to be played on Thursday, Sept. 29, instead of Friday, Sept. 30.

As of Monday night, 11Alive has confirmed the following games are being rescheduled:

Archer at Brookwood

Apalachee at Shiloh

Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek

Oconee County at Hebron Christian

Harris County at Sandy Creek

Clarke Central at Flowery Branch

Gilmer at West Hall

East Forsyth at East Hall

Cedar Shoals at Cherokee Bluff

11Alive has reached out to additional school districts including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett Schools, we'll continue to update this list as we learn more.