Some metro Atlanta high schools reschedule football games ahead of weather concerns | List

ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta high schools have announced they're changing their Friday night football plans due to impending weather concerns ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Many teams are rescheduling games to be played on Thursday, Sept. 29, instead of Friday, Sept. 30.
As of Monday night, 11Alive has confirmed the following games are being rescheduled:
- Archer at Brookwood
- Apalachee at Shiloh
- Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek
- Oconee County at Hebron Christian
- Harris County at Sandy Creek
- Clarke Central at Flowery Branch
- Gilmer at West Hall
- East Forsyth at East Hall
- Cedar Shoals at Cherokee Bluff
11Alive has reached out to additional school districts including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett Schools, we'll continue to update this list as we learn more.
