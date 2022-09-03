North Cobb Christian Eagles win on crazy multi-lateral, game-ending play

North Cobb Christian edged Wesleyan 19-15 on Friday night thanks to a five-lateral, roughly 65-yard touchdown as time expired.

KENNESAW, Ga. — There's a new entry into the pantheon of chaotic game-winning lateral plays.

That's what North Cobb Christian School Coach Matt Jones said the team practiced four times in advance of Friday night's game against the Wesleyan Wolves.

They wound up getting a chance to use it, and pulled it off to perfection - a five-lateral, roughly 65-yard touchdown that won them the game 19-15 as time expired.

It happened with 10 seconds to go, with video showing the Eagles lined up at about their own 35.

The school describing it this way: "Quarterback Matty Go threw a lateral to Skyler Parker, who threw to Trey Priester, then to Jacob Cruz, then back to Skyler Parker, and finally to Jadin Coates who ran 55 yards for the final TD, with a game-winning block by Brayden Williby. Game over -- Eagles win!!"

You can watch it below:

And from a field-level angle:

Jones said the team named the play "Wolf" as they practiced to use it against Wesleyan. Of their four tries in practice, it only worked once.

But on Friday night, they went 1-for-1.

"Our players are a bunch of kids who grew up playing backyard football and understanding what to do and not giving up," Jones said.

The school noted that all the players involved in the play are seniors.