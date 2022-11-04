North Gwinnett vs. Norcross | #Team11 Game of the Week

Both teams also have supreme talent with gifted players already committed to college on both sides of the ball. It is a true heavyweight battle.

NORCROSS, Ga. — It hasn't been long since the Norcross Blue Devils and the North Gwinnett Bulldogs each hoisted a region title trophy. Although the wait wouldn't be long for either, the taste of victory would be just as sweet.

That's exactly what is at stake on Friday night at Norcross High School for a pair of teams that have dominated their respective regions over the last decade plus. When you add it all up, you get a combined 11 region championships and 3 state titles from each team since 2010.

Both teams also have supreme talent with gifted players already committed to college on both sides of the ball. It is a true heavyweight battle.

For the Blue Devils, they are led by longtime head coach Keith Maloof. The highly-decorated head coach took over the helm at Norcross in 1999, and has since led his teams to six region titles and two state championships, when they won back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013.

Since then, Norcross has only won Region 7 (8A) twice (2016, 2020), with only one playoff finish advancing past the second round. Despite the long term success, one might say Norcross is due and they are certainly knocking on the door.

Led by a trio of 3-stars on offense, this Blue Devils offense is potent. Tight end Lawson Luckie, a Georgia commit, wide receiver Zion Taylor, a Georgia Tech commit, and wide receiver Nakai Poole, committed to Mississippi State, lead the attack.

Take a look at their stats in 2022, according to MaxPreps:

Zion Taylor: 36 receptions, 589 yards, five touchdowns

Nakai Poole: 33 receptions, 463 yards, three touchdowns

Lawson Luckie: 33 receptions, 428 yards, five touchdowns

Norcross is averaging 42.5 points per game, scoring more than 50 in three straight wins.

On the flip side for the Bulldogs, a team that has won seven region crowns since 2010 including the 2017 state championship in Region 6 in head coach Bill Stewart's first year. Stewart led them to four straight winning seasons until 2021 when they went an even 6-6.

Friday night's matchup is truly a battle of one of the state's top offenses going head-to-head with one of Georgia's top high school defenses. North Gwinnett is led by prolific 4-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who made his Team11 commitment to Ohio State University on 11Alive on Monday.

Additionally, 4-star Kentucky commit and linebacker Grant Godfrey anchors the front seven of the Bulldog defense with 3-star Wake Forest commit and defensive end Tyler Walton contributing in major ways as well.

North Gwinnett has been eliminated in the second round in two straight seasons, so the Bulldogs will look to build on that momentum if they are able to get in to the 2022 GHSA playoffs.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Norcross High School.

Be sure to check out #Team11 football show every Friday night at 11:15 for an in-depth breakdown of all of the high school football action in metro Atlanta.