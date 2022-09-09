Team11 Game of the Week | Columbia vs. Cartersville

Cartersville has been virtually unbeatable at home in the past decade and will look to continue their success there tonight.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: Cartersville wins, 42-0.

Week 4 of high school football has arrived in Cartersville, a place where opponents' dreams of victory often disappear.

The idea of beating the Purple Hurricanes in their house is almost unthinkable, as you wouldn't be able to find a single team with a victory at Weinman Stadium since 2011. Only one team has ever accomplished the feat of knocking off Cartersville in the regular season -- regardless of home or away -- since 2014, compiling a 78-1 regular season record in that span.

It's safe to say that Columbia is playing with a bit of house money entering Cartersville Friday night. The Eagles enter the game as 28-point underdogs against the Purple Hurricanes Friday night, but Columbia is no stranger to being counted out. They were 34-point underdogs against Camden County in Week 1 and came away with a 13-10 win.

Columbia is led by the athletic Jadan Baugh, a 4-star recruit with 12 collegiate offers highlighted by Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan and Miami, according to Rivals. Baugh will look to give the Eagles a chance against a very talented Cartersville bunch.

For Cartersville, the back-to-back state champions in 2015 and 2016 are looking to win it all again this year. They have reached the state finals since then ('18, '20) but came up short. They are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A heading into Week 4, according to Georgia High School Football Daily. Meanwhile, Columbia jumped three spots in the 2A rankings to No. 5 heading into Friday night's matchup.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

