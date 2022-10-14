Team11 Game of the Week | Sandy Creek vs. Carver-Atlanta

Both teams have their eyes set on a region championship, as the journey to that goal begins tonight with each squad opening up region play versus one another.

ATLANTA — A pair of one loss region rivals are ready to go head-to-head in Atlanta as Carver-Atlanta hosts Sandy Creek High School Friday night.

As if each of these teams didn't have enough in common in 2022, they each slipped up in Week 4 on the road in tough matchups against 7A teams, with Carver-Atlanta falling 44-16 to powerhouse Buford, while Sandy Creek almost pulled off the upset on the road at East Coweta, losing 23-20.

Carver-Atlanta is led by senior quarterback Bryce Bowens, who has anchored the Panthers offense this season to the tune of 1,153 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Additionally, he is also second on the team in rushing yards with 256, while converting three scores on the ground.

Similarly, the quarterback for the Fighting Patriots is the key to the cog as well, in both facets of the game. Sandy Creek senior QB Geimere Latimer has thrown for 1,202 yards thus far in 2022 with 15 touchdowns and five picks. He has rushed for 326 yards on 61 attempts with seven trips to the end zone.

We will see which quarterback shows out on Friday night at Lakewood Stadium as kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

