Team11 Game of the Week | Wesleyan vs. Holy Innocents

This week, Wesleyan School is taking on the Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Peachtree Corners. Both times are undefeated.

ATLANTA — Friday Night football is happening again for high schools across metro Atlanta. 11Alive will feature two more for this week's Team11 Game of The Week.

"A big game, they're all big this time of year but you know, really for us we would like to be that number 1 seat," Holy Innocents' Head Coach Todd Winter said.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.