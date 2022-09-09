North Gwinnett football star to make live college announcement

North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald received more than 30 offers, according to Rivals.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUWANEE, Ga. — One of the top defensive backs in the state is set to make his college commitment on Monday.

North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald received more than 30 offers, according to Rivals, and is reportedly set to choose between Clemson, Florida, Ohio State and Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound tackle will make the live announcement at 6 p.m. on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube channel and the 11Alive+ apps on Roku and FireTV.