MILTON, Ga. — You voted it in as the Landmark Dodge Team 11 Game of the Week, now it's time to settle it on the field!

North Atlanta traveled to Cambridge for a gridiron bout that has quickly become a great rivalry.

North Atlanta had never beaten Cambridge in four tries until 2018. Fast forward to this season and these teams have met again with the region on the line - and a much bigger spotlight.

In the first quarter, North Atlanta's quarterback Wiley Hartley took it to the endzone for a 35-yard touchdown and an early lead - 7-0.

A little bit of fancy footwork by North Atlanta's defense kept Cambridge off-balance later. First-and-goal at the two and Hartley would find himself bruising through for yet another touchdown turned the heat up - 13-0.

But as it often is, the second half was a different story. Cambridge powered through and put numbers on the scoreboard. It wasn't long before Cambridge's Phillip Michael Collins ran in the score that cut a once-formidable lead to two points.

Cambridge came charging back but North Atlanta wasn't going to let that momentum go unchecked. A long pass seemed like it was just what North Atlanta needed to steal their second wind. But the long bomb backfired and Cambridge's Bennett Long picked it off to give his Bears another shot at victory.

These teams weren't planning to give up another inch - or another point - in this game. So, a Hail Mary pass was about the only choice Cambridge had in the last two seconds of the game. But it wasn't quite enough, with pressure from North Atlanta, Cambridge's wide receiver couldn't get control of this aired-out pigskin.

The game goes down as a 16-14 North Atlanta win - but one that was earned the hard way against a Cambridge team that decided to make this a game.

Thanks to Landmark Dodge for bringing us the Game of the Week!

