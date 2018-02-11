CLARKE CENTRAL @ BUFORD

WHEN: Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

WEB: 11Alive.com

CLARKE CENTRAL GLADIATORS (6-3)

Head Coach: David Perno

2018 Status: Clarke Central has surrendered only nine points in its last three games

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 7-4

2017 Legacy: Bounced by Carrollton in the 5A playoffs

BUFORD WOLVES (7-2)

Head Coach: John Ford

2018 Status: Buford currently has an average victory margin of 43.7 points

State Ranking (composite): No. 2 in Class 5A (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 11-2

2017 Legacy: Lost to eventual state champion Rome in the 5A semifinals

Twitter Nation has spoken, in terms of dictating which Friday matchup would be the "Game Of The Week" for 11Alive Sports and #Team11—one of Atlanta's most popular hashtags during the football season.

The Week 10 winner: Clarke Central-Buford prevailed over the other four options, accounting for roughly 53 percent of the final votes (111,000 cumulative tallies).

