ATLANTA — Friday night lights go up across high school campuses tonight, and 11Alive Sports will be all over the place!

As our crews head out to cover as many high school football games as humanly possibly, we're going to feature several games on our platforms, including our brand new app, our YouTube page and right here on our website!

These are some of the games we'll be keeping on eye on tonight, thanks to the NFHS Network:

Mary Persons vs. Gainesville

Cartersville vs. Allatoona

Winder Barrow vs. Clarke Central

North Cobb vs. Woodstock

Note: The stream will rotate through the games depending on action, connectivity and other factors. We'll try to deliver the best action at the best time for you!

Don't forget to watch our Friday night #Team11 wrap-up tonight at 11:15 on 11Alive! Highlights will also be posted on our sports page and YouTube page.

We also want to see you at the games! Tweet us your photos using #Team11.

RELATED: First 2019 #Team11 Game of the Week chosen!

RELATED: B2C Prime 11: The top football players in metro Atlanta

RELATED: 4-star RB Cartavious 'Tank' Bigsby makes his college decision