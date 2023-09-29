Roswell vs. Blessed Trinity | #Team11 Game of the Week

Blessed Trinity's stadium will be rocking Friday night in a crucial game between two cross-town rivals.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two powerhouses in the city of Roswell are going head-to-head as they each look to take control atop their region.

Roswell and Blessed Trinity have each been dominant over the last decade, but both the Hornets and Titans are each looking to get back to the state championship game for the first time in several years.

Friday night's game, a pivotal battle in Region 7-6A, could go a long way in helping each of these teams reach that goal.

They're both off to 4-1 starts this season and are each 1-0 within the region, tied with Alpharetta -- the only difference is that the Raiders are 2-3 overall and have struggled a bit this season. So for now, it appears it could very well be a two-horse race with Friday night's game giving each team control of their own destiny.

Let's dive into the visiting Hornets first. Roswell has had a tough schedule through their first five games, but have excelled in nearly every test. Their lowest-ranked opponent was 5A Centennial, who they easily handled 71-7. They have a shutout win over Denmark (41-0) and blowout wins over Marietta (51-14) and Johns Creek (56-0), the latter of which was their first region game.

Roswell's offense is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Kenneth "KJ" Smith. Smith has been super efficient through the air this year, completing nearly 70% percent of his passes for 921 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three picks. Smith does not have any collegiate offers, but he is a bright player who can also beat defenses with his legs in the rushing game.

Smith will be looking to air it out throughout the night to 3-star Marshall University commit Dylan Williams, who made an incredible one-handed catch a few weeks ago against Milton (in a video you can see at the bottom of this story.)

The Titans have only allowed more than 14 points in a game once this year, so Smith will have his hands full on against this defense.

The defense is the story for BT this season, as they already have 10 turnovers through the first five games of the year. Eight of those are fumble recoveries. However, those turnover aren't always meaning points on the other end for this offense.

Despite having two wins scoring 31 and 46 points, the Titans have only scored 17, 16 and 14 points during their other three games this year. Their lone loss came at home to Marist two weeks ago by a final of 31-14.

They are only averaging a dismal 2.4 yards on the ground across six different rushers, which is forcing junior quarterback Brooks Goodman to go to the air at a more frequent rate. Goodman has overall produced solid numbers, as he's yet to throw an interception and has thrown for nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns.