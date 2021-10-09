Team11 Game of the Week | Starr's Mill at Sandy Creek

It's week 4 of high school football for this year.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Friday night is the time for high school football in metro Atlanta. 11Alive featured two more schools for this week's Team11 Game of The Week.

Sandy Creek High is hosting Starr's Mill High School at 7:30 p.m. The two teams are a rivalry matchup; both are from Fayette County.

Last year, Sandy Creek won 5 of 6 matchups with Starr's Mill but they missed the playoff for the second time in 19 seasons.

The leading matchup will be featured prominently on 11Alive's #Team11 Wrap show, which airs at 11:15 p.m. on Fridays.