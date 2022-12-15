Georgia high school football state championships to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

When the Georgia Dome closed in 2017, the GHSA could not come to terms with the Atlanta Falcons.

ATLANTA — High school athletes across Georgia who dream of playing on the big stage will now have the opportunity to get their chance.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday that the state championship football games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The stadium will also host championship games for girl's high school flag football.

Officials announced a three-year agreement to bring the games to the Benz.

Falcons CEO Rich McKay said at a press conference that "our intent, my intent is this deal would go for a lot longer than three years."

When the Georgia Dome closed in 2017, the GHSA could not come to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, so title games were played at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium (formerly Turner Field), home of Georgia State University.

McKay explained that scheduling had to this point made it difficult to get the games to the Benz, with the venue hosting roughly 50 events a year - "more than we thought it would host" when the stadium first opened - and with the NFL requiring certain dates blocked off for football games.

"We're here, the time is right, we're grateful for them being able to work with us so that we can make this happen," GHSA executive director Robin Hines said.