Stockbridge High cornerback to make college decision | What to know

Nireek Sharpe will make his decision on where he will be signing Wednesday at 2 p.m.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge High School's Nireek Sharpe will be making a major decision Wednesday on his football future.

The cornerback who stands at 6'2" will be choosing between Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Michigan State on National Signing Day.

Sharpe has received 12 offers in total from schools all across the nation, according to his rivals profile.

An 11Alive crew will be at Stockbridge High at 2 p.m. live streaming the his decision.

