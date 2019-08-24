ATLANTA — It was an exciting first week of high school football in Georgia. 11Alive Sports was all over the place getting highlights!
(Click on the links for highlights)
#Team11 Game of the Week: Lanier 21, Peachtree Ridge 14
#Team11 Helmet Sticker: Creekside's Rashad Battle
Blessed Trinity 28, St. Pius X 10
Dutchtown 47, Langston Hughes 27
South Gwinnett 36, Central Gwinnett 7
Other highlights (courtesy NFHS.com)
