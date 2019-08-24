ATLANTA — It was an exciting first week of high school football in Georgia. 11Alive Sports was all over the place getting highlights!

(Click on the links for highlights)

#Team11 Game of the Week: Lanier 21, Peachtree Ridge 14

#Team11 Helmet Sticker: Creekside's Rashad Battle

Blessed Trinity 28, St. Pius X 10

Wheeler 42, Lambert 19

Dutchtown 47, Langston Hughes 27

South Gwinnett 36, Central Gwinnett 7

North Atlanta 40, Grady 19

Other highlights (courtesy NFHS.com)

