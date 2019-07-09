ATLANTA — #Team11 is back again with high school football! 11Alive Sports has you covered with some of the best highlights from Friday night.

(Click on the links for highlights)

#Team11 Game of the Week: South Forsyth 32, Etowah 31

#Team11 Helmet Sticker: Denmark High

North Springs 0, Denmark 63

Woodward Academy 13, Blessed Trinity 10

River Ridge 0, Harrison 49

Woodland 20, Jonesboro 44

Hampton 3, Sandy Creek 42

St. Pius 14, Westminster 42

