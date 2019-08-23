SUWANEE, Ga. — High school football season gets into full gear Friday night as we present our first #Team11 Game of the Week of 2019.

With more than 60,000 votes cast, Lanier vs. Peachtree Ridge emerged victorious.

That means we'll be headed out to Peachtree Ridge High School for the huge match-up between the Lions and Longhorns.

Head coach Korey Mobbs looks to get his Longhorns off to a strong start after last season's 10-4 campaign, which saw the team made a run to the state semifinals.

Reggie Stancil hopes the game serves as to propel his Lions well beyond last year's 1-9 season.

11AliveSports' Alex Glaze will be on the sidelines before the game to talk to the participants. Watch live coverage on 11Alive at Five and 6, as well as 11Alive at 7 on The ATL.

Don't forget to catch all of the highlights of that game (and a lot more) on #Team11, Friday night at 11:15 on 11Alive!

Bookmark this page -- we'll post highlights here too!

Before the game with Lanier:

The coaches talk:

