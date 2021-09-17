Team11 Game of the Week | Wheeler at Lassiter

It's week 5 of high school football for this year.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Friday night is the time for high school football in metro Atlanta. 11Alive featured two more schools for this week's Team11 Game of The Week.

This week Lassiter High School hosts Wheeler in Marietta, with both teams looking to add a second win to their 2021 seasons.

The two teams will face off at 7:30 p.m.

The Trojans have one win and they're looking to make it two against a team they've lost to in each of the last five years.

Most of those previous games have been close, including a one-point loss last year. Now, they're looking for revenge at home Friday night.