Here are the customized highlights from Friday's Team11 Wrap Show, with host Jeff Hullinger leading us through another big Friday night of football action.

#Team11 Game Of The Week: Parkview 31, Brookwood 2

#Team11 Helmet Sticker: Centennial QB Max Brosmer

Dutchtown 21, Stockbridge 14

Marist 20, Flowery Branch 0

Villa Rica 36, Woodland 8

Northview 28, Alpharetta 26

Westminster 46, Redan 0

Johns Creek 28, Centennial 26

Lanier 21, Apalachee 3

© 2018 WXIA