A shortage of referees forced three schools in northeast Georgia to push up their games to Thursday.

Schools in Athens and Jackson County moved their games up a day due to the lack of available referees.

The Georgia High School Association says referees are slowly aging out and it’s been hard to attract a younger generation.

'The older officials myself included of course, begin to reach that point where they are no longer able physically to officiate,” said Bill Palmer of the Northeast Georgia Football Officials Association. “There's just not a great number of younger officials who are getting into it."

Palmer says the average age of an official is 55. He says finding people willing to make the commitment is hard.

"We'll have 10 or 12 training meetings,” Palmer said. “We'll have at least two clinics. We'll have at least one camp, so there's a commitment in time. There's a commitment in cost in getting your equipment and clothes.'

Palmer says there are 19 football games this week, and the number of refs to cover them dwindled because he says refs took time off to go to the Georgia/Florida football game in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Hurricane Michael also impacted plans.

“[The storm] forced a lot of games to be moved to open dates, which in some cases were this weekend,” he said.

Dr. Robin Hines, the executive director for the Georgia High School Association says the shortage isn’t just in football.

“We have shortages in other areas as well: volleyball officials, soccer officials,” Hines said. He's proposing to cut the number of classifications statewide from seven to six to help alleviate the problem through reducing the number of games.

“It hurts our schools as far as travel is concerned and it obviously hurts as far as officials are concerned,” Hines said.

Hines and Palmer both said they’d love to get former athletes, first responders, men and women who served in the military to sign up.

Georgia Officials Athletic Association is recruiting on its website.

