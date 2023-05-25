Vote: State, nation’s best Track & Field athletes named to 2023 All-Metro Team

Athletes are selected based on season-wide performance, place at the state meet, season’s best and head-to-head athletes.

ATLANTA — In what was an unforgettable year for high school track and field in the state of Georgia, Atlanta Track Club named one of the strongest All-Metro Track & Field Teams in its 59-year history Thursday. The team includes 25 state champions and three newly-crowned state record holders representing 23 schools from eight counties.

Three of this year’s honorees were selected for two events. Maurice Gleaton, a sophomore at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn sprinted into the state record books at the GHSA 6A State Championship this year, winning his preliminary heat in 10.14 and breaking the eight-year-old state record for the event. Gleaton, who won the season-ending Wingfoot Night of Champions last weekend, is ranked fifth in the nation in the 100m. He’s also ranked seventh in the nation in the 200m with his 20.52 victory at regionals, the second fastest time in Georgia history.

Douglas County High School senior Skylar Soli is being honored in both the shot put and in the discus. Soli, who will compete at Ole Miss in the fall, is ranked 10th in the shot put on the Georgia all-time list for her 47-4.5 winning throw at last week’s Wingfoot Night of Champions. She was the 6A State Champion in both events.

Pace Academy junior Caroline Hood is the honoree in the 1600m and 3200m. Hood was the 2A State Champion and Georgia’s top ranked runner in both events this year with times of 4:53 and 10:29. She won the 3200m at the state meet by 33 seconds.

Athletes are selected based on season-wide performance, place at the state meet, season’s best and head-to-head athletes. The metro-area is defined as the 14 counties touching Fulton or Dekalb or Cobb Counties.

Voting is open now for the Most Outstanding Athlete Awards. The final awards of the night will go to the top boy and girl athletes both on the track and in the field events. Athletes are selected by coaches and a vote from the general public which is happening through June 1 on 11Alive.com.

“The 2023 track and field season is one we will be talking about for years to come,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are honored to play a part in the track and field journey of the sport’s next generation.”

A full list of nominees is below.

The winners of the Patty Foell and Hawthorne Wesley Scholarships will also be announced at the awards ceremony. The $10,000 scholarships are awarded by Atlanta Track Club Foundation and Atlanta Youth Running Foundation to a boy and girl athlete in good academic standing who plan to continue competing in track and field or cross country in college.

The All-Metro High School Track & Field Awards Ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 7 in the Stave Room in Midtown Atlanta. The event is open to honorees and their guests.

The Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.