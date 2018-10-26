LANIER @ DACULA

WHEN: Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

WEB: 11Alive.com | Facebook Live

LANIER LONGHORNS (6-2)

Head Coach: Korey Mobbs

2018 Status: Lanier has held the opposition to 20 or fewer points each time in five straight games (all victories)

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 6-5

2017 Legacy: Bounced by Centennial in the 6A playoffs

DACULA FALCONS (6-2)

Head Coach: Clint Jenkins

2018 Status: For its own five-game winning streak, Dacula has averaged 40.5 points per outing

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 7-5

2017 Legacy: During its six-game winning streak last season, Dacula crushed Lanier, 41-7

Twitter Nation has spoken, in terms of dictating which Friday matchup would be the "Game Of The Week" for 11Alive Sports and #Team11—one of Atlanta's most popular hashtags during the football season.

The Week 9 winner: Lanier-Dacula prevailed over the other four options, accounting for more than 50 percent of the final votes (167,000 cumulative tallies).

© 2018 WXIA