ROCKMART @ PEPPERELL

WHERE: Dragon Stadium

WHEN: Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

WEB: 11Alive.com | Facebook Live

ROCKMART YELLOWJACKETS (6-0)

Head Coach: Biff Parson

2018 Status: Rockmart has allowed a grand total of 34 points through six games

State Ranking (composite): No. 3 in Class 2A (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 9-3

2017 Legacy: Carried an eight-game winning streak into its Class 2A playoff tussle with Callaway, losing 40-35

PEPPERELL DRAGONS (4-2)

Head Coach: Rick Hurst

2018 Status: Currently riding a four-game winning streak; three victories by double-digit points

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 8-4

2017 Legacy: Posted four shutouts last season, before falling to Heard County during the 2A playoffs

Twitter Nation has spoken, in terms of dictating which Friday matchup would be the "Game Of The Week" for 11Alive Sports and #Team11—one of Atlanta's most popular hashtags during the football season.

The Week 7 winner: Pepperell-Rockmart prevailed over the other four options, accounting for more than 49 percent of the final votes.

