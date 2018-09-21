TRINITY CHRISTIAN @ EAGLE'S LANDING CHRISTIAN

WHERE: Eagle's Landing Stadium

WHEN: Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

WEB: 11Alive.com | Facebook Live

TRINITY CHRISTIAN LIONS (3-1)

Head Coach: Kenny Dallas

2018 Status: Two of Trinity Christian's four games have been decided by one point

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 11-3

2017 Legacy: Carried an 11-game winning streak into the Class 3A championship, losing to Valwood, 14-9

EAGLE'S LANDING CHRISTIAN CHARGERS (3-1)

Head Coach: Jonathan Gess

2018 Status: The Eagle's Landing defense has already notched two shutouts for the year

State Ranking (composite): No. 1 in Class A–Private (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 6-6

2017 Legacy: Lost an overtime heartbreaker during the Class A (Private) playoffs

Twitter Nation has spoken, in terms of dictating which Friday matchup would be the "Game Of The Week" for 11Alive Sports and #Team11—one of Atlanta's most popular hashtags during the football season.

The Week 4 winner: Trinity Christian-ELCA prevailed over the other four options, accounting for more than 60 percent of the final votes.

