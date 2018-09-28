WINDER-BARROW @ APALACHEE

WHERE: R. Harold Harrison Stadium

WHEN: Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST

WEB: 11Alive.com | Facebook Live

WINDER-BARROW BULLDOGGS (2-3)

Head Coach: Ed Dudley

2018 Status: The Bulldoggs offense has cracked 20-plus points just once this season

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 8-3

2017 Legacy: Winder-Barrow rolled for 30 or more points in six of its victories

APALACHEE WILDCATS (2-3)

Head Coach: Anthony Lotti

2018 Status: The Wildcats are currently riding a two-game winning streak

State Ranking (composite): None (Georgia High School Football Daily)

2017 Record: 1-9

2017 Legacy: Eight defeats had a spread of double-digit points

Twitter Nation has spoken, in terms of dictating which Friday matchup would be the "Game Of The Week" for 11Alive Sports and #Team11—one of Atlanta's most popular hashtags during the football season.

The Week 5 winner: Winder-Barrow vs. Apalachee prevailed over the other four options, accounting for roughly 51 percent of the final votes.

