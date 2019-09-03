EAST POINT, Ga. — With a single rainbow jumper on Saturday afternoon, Da'Marcus Johnson assumed the forever status of legend at Tri-Cities High School.

In the final seconds of the boys' 6A championship game between top-ranked Tri-Cities and No. 6 Tucker, Johnson had the ball with 6.6 seconds left and the score knotted at 43.

Six seconds can sometimes come and go in a flash during high-pressure situations. 

But the senior Johnson, perhaps feeling comforted the worst-case scenario of overtime, coolly dribbled up the court and then confidently drained the 35-footer at the buzzer ... propelling Tri-Cities to its first basketball championship in school history.

CLICK HERE FOR JOHNSON'S MIRACLE THREE

Video courtesy of Kyle Sandy