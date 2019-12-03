ATLANTA — Tri-Cities High School won its first state championship in school history when senior DaMarcus Johnson heaved a 35-foot buzzer-beater to take down Tucker High School in Macon.



The Bulldogs defeated Tucker 46-43 in an emotional season for the community.



Former principal and Tri-Cities icon Herschel Robinson passed away in September. Head coach Omari Forts told 11Alive’s Wes Blankenship that the team played to honor “Doc” and his family this season.



Hear more about Johnson’s incredible game-winner in the video up top.