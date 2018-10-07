A violent brawl at a youth basketball tournament has gotten a lot of attention in the last 24 hours.

In the closing minutes of a youth basketball game in Bartow County, an all-out brawl broke out. Caught in the middle, a shirtless referee in the fetal position trying to protect himself as others soon joined in.

The video was captured Saturday afternoon inside the Lakepoint Sports Facility while two out-of-state teams played in a tournament.

“It was just chaotic,” Coach Bobby Benjamin told 11Alive. “Everything happened so fast.”

Coach Benjamin's team, from Houston, was heading for a free throw when players from the opposing team, from Chicago, and the referees got into it.

“That was just something no one was prepared for,” he said. “It was very embarrassing.”

In a now-deleted post on Twitter, the head coach of the team involved in the fight defended his players claiming a referee attacked one of them.

But that's not how other witnesses remember it.

“They definitely attacked him,” Benjamin said. “When the fight broke out, there was nothing that was going on. No verbal altercation that was going on that would have your antennas up waiting for punches to be thrown.”

But Coach Benjamin said the players caught in the brawl were losing the entire game.

“I just think they let their emotions get the best of them and one bad decision led to the next,” he said. “We can't turn a basketball game into a fighting event.”

We are disappointed in the incident that occurred this morning at The Association basketball tournament at @LakePointIndoor and are taking the appropriate action with authorities. Behavior like this by any party will not be tolerated. — #LetsLakePoint (@LakePointSports) July 8, 2018

The AAU wanted to be clear they did not license the event. Lakepoint Sports Facility told 11Alive it's disappointed by what happened and is cooperating with police.

