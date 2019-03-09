ATLANTA — It happens all the time - you'll here a referee penalize a player for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game.

But what about a mascot? Yes, this really did happen over the Labor Day weekend.

On Sunday, Jackson State University took on Bethune-Cookman University in Atlanta at the Georgia State Stadium for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

According to HuffPost, the Jackson State Tigers scored a touchdown, and their mascot came onto the field - there was flag on the play.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct, Jackson State mascot," you can hear the referee say in a video tweeted by ESPN.

You can see the mascot in the mix - on the field- right after they scored.

And of course, the jokes started flowing on Twitter.

In the end, that move cost the team 15 yards, according to Sports Illustrated.

Ultimately, Bethune-Cookman beat the Tigers 36 to 15.

