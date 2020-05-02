ATLANTA — One of the most anxiously-awaited decisions on National Signing Day concerns a running back Georgia Tech eagerly hopes will be coming to Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets have a verbal commitment from Dalton High School's Jahmyr Gibbs, the No. 70 recruit in the nation by Rivals.

But Gibbs has reportedly been targeted by a number of big-time program, chief among them the Florida Gators, and Tech will have to wait for his signing ceremony scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today at Dalton High School to see if he'll stick with the Jackets.

Perhaps concerning, back in December posted a picture of himself on Instagram in a Gators uniform.

But for Georgia Tech fans looking for signs of optimism, for what it's worth Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell predicted earlier this week that Gibbs would stick with his verbal commitment to the Jackets.

It would be a huge win for Tech, after already signing the No. 11 quarterback recruit in the country by Rivals rankings, Jeff Sims of Jacksonville, Fla. Sims is also a top-100 recruit in the country by ESPN's rankings.

Yellow Jackets fans will certainly be hoping the two hook up in Atlanta.

