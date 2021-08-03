Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul, UFC's Ben Askren

Organizers said it will also feature an "exciting" undercard of fights that will be announced at a later date.

ATLANTA — Triller Fight Club on Monday announced that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be the home for their inaugural event of 2021.

On April 17 the main card will be headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and UFC's Ben Askren. It will be available on pay per view.

According to a press release, the four-hour event, will start at 8 p.m. with the live PPV main card starting at 9 p.m.

They said it will also feature an "exciting" undercard of fights that will be announced at a later date.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Our vision of big fights, big entertainment and world class events can only fit into a world class venue, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium fits that vision,” said Kavanaugh. “April 17th will have an element of surprise and action for everyone, from music fans to the casual and diehard fight fan. The way we will present the night in this state-of-the-art venue will continue to redefine consumer engagement for a global consumer, with world class partners like iNDemand and FITE joining us not just for this event, but for the others we will have in 2021 and beyond.”

The April 17 card will be Triller Fight Club’s first in a series of 2021 special events, following the debut record-setting fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

According to the news release, Jake Paul, whose boxing debut against former professional athlete Nate Robinson set all kinds of records for fan engagement, will face Askren, who transitions to boxing after an MMA record of nineteen wins and two losses, six knockouts and six submissions.