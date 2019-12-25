It was a massive Christmas Day for Marietta native Jaylen Brown.

The 23-year-old kicked off the NBA's slate of Christmas showcase games by leading the Boston Celtics to a big win over the Toronto Raptors in a meeting of top Eastern Conference contenders.

He had 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting through three quarters, and finished with 30, six rebounds and four assists.

In the course of doing that, he produced a number of highlights, including this dizzying crossover:

His full highlights - which also feature a wildly difficult turnaround fadeaway jumper at the third quarter buzzer - are worth checking out:

The former Wheeler High standout is experiencing something of a breakout season for the Celtics, after an uneven season last year. Before the Christmas Day game, which will have boosted his stats, he already had career highs of nearly 20 points a game, seven rebounds and almost two-and-a-half assists.

He was also shooting a career high 50.4 percent, which will also go up after his 10-of-13 overall shooting afternoon.

The small forward is rewarding Boston after the team gave him a four-year contract extension in October reportedly worth $115 million.

"No wonder Danny Ainge was ready to get Jaylen Brown contract out the way before the season!" NBA commentator Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtic, wrote on Twitter. "Young fella is definitely in his bag and shining on this beautiful Christmas afternoon!!!"

MORE HEADLINES

ESPN reporter with ties to Atlanta dies at 34

Sexton, Garland lead Cavaliers past Hawks, 121-118

19 biggest sports moments of 2019