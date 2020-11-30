Jeff Sims' 3 TD passes powers Georgia Tech past Duke, 56-33

Georgia Tech ends a three-game losing streak.

ATLANTA — Jeff Sims threw three touchdown passes and ran for 108 yards, setting career highs, and Georgia Tech beat turnover-plagued Duke 56-33 as each team returned from long layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia Tech ended a three-game losing streak. Freshman Jahmyr Gibbs had touchdown runs of 61 and 26 yards in the first half before leaving with an apparent hamstring injury.