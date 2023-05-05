'Jeff Wallace is Georgia women's tennis' | Longtime UGA tennis coach to retire

Wallace announced he will retire at the end of this season after more than 40 years as a coach and athlete at the University of Georgia.

The UGA Athletics Department said in a release Friday that Wallace would retire at the end of this season.

Athletics Director Josh Brooks said, "Jeff Wallace is Georgia women's tennis."

According to the school, Wallace has led the Bulldogs to six national championships, 20 SEC titles and 36 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, as well as 12 Final Fours.

The release noted that Wallace is "one of a select few Division I collegiate coaches across all sports whose teams have played for a national championship in five different decades."

"I am honored to be working for my alma mater, the University of Georgia, for the past 38 years. Four decades ago, Dan Magill, Vince Dooley and Liz Murphey took a chance on me. I was a rookie coach in 1985, and they believed in me and gave me a wonderful opportunity. I appreciate that even more now as I reflect on their decision to entrust me with the program," Wallace said in a statement. "I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life and that will include spending time with my wife Sabina, my children and grandchildren. There will be travel, golf and continued support of Georgia Athletics. I look forward to being a fan and cheering on everyone at the University of Georgia.”

The school's release said he had an overall record across the years of 814-198, and coached nine individual national title winners (five in singles and four in doubles). The Portland, Ore. native himself played for UGA and won an SEC singles title in 1985.

“He played for and learned from the legendary Dan Magill and immediately seized the opportunity to lead the program with integrity and commitment to the student-athletes," Brooks, the athletic director, said. "The program’s rise to national prominence under Jeff’s leadership includes more than 800 victories, six national championships and countless successful graduates of the University of Georgia. While Jeff will be missed, he will forever be a part of the Bulldog family.”

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 3 in the country with a 22-4 record and will enter the 2023 NCAA Championships on Friday with a first round match against Florida A&M at the Magill Tennis Complex in Athens at 1 p.m.

Jeff Wallace full statement

“First, I want to thank my wife Sabina who has been with me on this journey for the past 38 years. As a former student-athlete at Georgia, she understands the commitment needed to achieve success, and she has been very helpful along the way in everything we’ve accomplished with the Georgia tennis program. Also, thank you to my

two children, Brittany and Jarryd. They grew up around the courts and all the student-athletes, and they have always provided support for the program in numerous ways.

I am honored to be working for my alma mater, the University of Georgia, for the past 38 years. Four decades ago, Dan Magill, Vince Dooley and Liz Murphey took a chance on me. I was a rookie coach in 1985, and they believed in me and gave me a wonderful opportunity. I appreciate that even more now as I reflect on their decision to entrust me with the program. I am thankful for our president Jere Morehead and his leadership in making the University of Georgia a special place for student learning and success. Also, I am grateful for current athletic director Josh Brooks and everything he continues to do for our student-athletes.

I appreciate all the assistant coaches over the years that have helped make what the Georgia tennis program is today. Nothing is accomplished by one person, and the assistant coaches are a huge part of our sustained success at UGA. Bulldog alum Drake Bernstein brings the passion, energy, and skills to work every day and that has helped maintain the level of the program during the past 11 years.

I would like to thank all the student-athletes for their championship drive on and off the courts. Throughout my time, they have displayed the ability to achieve in the classroom as well as on the courts and be truly elite. I think back to all the student-athletes that I’ve been fortunate to work with starting with my first recruit, Stacey Schefflin, up to now my oldest player on this year’s team, fifth-year graduate Meg Kowalski. The student-athletes learn to embrace the team concept of collegiate tennis and what it means to be a Damn Good Dawg.

Also, a special thanks to the hard-working members of our support staff who make it their mission to make the University of Georgia a premier destination for education, athletics, personal and professional development. People like Glada Horvat who know how to help and simply get things done. There are numerous head coaches who have provided support along the way too including fellow Bulldog and the outstanding leader of the men’s tennis program, Manuel Diaz.