John Collins slams down what might be the dunk of the year in the second game of preseason

It came during Wednesday night's came against Cleveland.

ATLANTA — John Collins might have provided the highlight of the year on Wednesday night, and it was only the second game of the preseason.

It happened in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' game against Cleveland at State Farm Arena.

Collins, fresh off signing a five-year, $125 million extension this offseason to stay in Atlanta, rolled toward the bucket for an alley-oop lob from rookie guard Sharife Cooper late in the fourth quarter. The pass was a bit high, but that didn't matter for Collins - who rose up and slammed it down at full extension.

ON HIS HEAD 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/KtrA5uNx1Z — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 7, 2021

Collins has made something of a habit of poster-worthy dunks - his flying slam over Joel Embiid during the playoffs the most recent one that had jaws dropping.

JOHN COLLINS DUNKS ALL OVER EMBIID 🤯



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/qpSIn0l5dX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021

Collins' dunk Wednesday was the latest in his impressive highlight reel. NBA media personality Rob Perez pointed out the reaction to the dunk from a stupefied Kevin Huerter:

a reminder that you can always tell how impressive a dunk was based on the bench reaction of the dunked-on player’s team.



here’s all you need to know about John Collins: pic.twitter.com/9PehFqYMxp — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 7, 2021

Huerter wasn't the only one left dumbfounded.

"What on earth John Collins," Steve Jones Jr., a former assistant coach in the NBA, tweeted.

what on earth john collins pic.twitter.com/tS9k9G61Yu — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 7, 2021

It was also, as many Twitter users pointed out, not the first time Collins has thrown down on Cleveland's Jarrett Allen, who was guarding him on Wednesday night. Back in January the Hawks star threw down another ferocious slam on top of the Cleveland center, who was with the Brooklyn Nets at the time.

John Collins clearly has something against Jarrett Allen bruh😭 pic.twitter.com/oyEeAW3j81 — ♛ 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐤. SDC & JAH forever (@CookTheGreat) October 7, 2021