Jordan Davis | What to know about UGA's defensive star

One of the best players in college football can be found on the defensive line for the Georgia Bulldogs.

ATLANTA — One of the best players in college football can be found on the defensive line for the Georgia Bulldogs. To call senior lineman Jordan Davis dominant doesn't feel like enough.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound lineman bullies opponents in the trenches, led the Redcoat Marching Band at one point this season, and even scored a touchdown on offense this year.

"I think the guy is one of the most dominant players in college football," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "He's about as good an inside player as I've seen in a long time, on any college football team."

On Saturday, he'll have the biggest stage yet to showcase his talents in the SEC Championship Game, which starts at 4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Davis is a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation's top interior lineman. He has also been mentioned in the Heisman Trophy conversation - a rarity for a defensive player.

Finalists for the Heisman finalists will be decided Thursday, Dec. 9. The winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Heisman hasn't been awarded to a defensive player since Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson won it back in 1997.

Davis has also become a fan favorite not just for his talent on the field, but his eccentric personality as well.

Recently, the UGA star was part of a heartwarming viral moment, after a young fan waited patiently pregame with a sign that read, "All I want for Christmas is to meet Jordan Davis."

Davis saw Michael waiting during pregame warmups and quickly went over to make a little boy's entire year.

Davis also won fans when he sauntered over to the school's band section after a win and led them in their victory performance:

Jordan Davis - official honorary member of the Redcoat Band.



It's safe to say that no one has a love story with UGA quite like Jordan's.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/uYybnuhO6f — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 22, 2021